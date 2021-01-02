Trump reveals plan that forces Congress to re-examine ‘wasteful spending,’ boost stimulus payments

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump announced.

Trump explained, however, that he is using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to promptly return the bill to Congress.

"I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," Trump explained. "I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more."

