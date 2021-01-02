Chicago Teachers Union Big Shot Says Unsafe To Teach Live… From Her Pool Side In Puerto Rico

Check out WGN’s story about an executive board member at the Chicago Teachers Union.

“As recently as Thursday,” according to WGN, Sarah Chambers “tweeted to rally special education teachers not to return to work Monday because it’s unsafe. Just a few hours earlier, Chambers posted a picture on Instagram that appears to show her pool side in Puerto Rico and talking about going to Old San Juan for seafood.”

According to WGN, the post also mentions she previously had COVID, got a negative test result and consulted her doctor before traveling. Once the story broke, Chambers quickly deleted all evidence of her hypocrisy and nuked her instragram account.

Chambers, you may remember, was part of that solidarity mission last year by CTU members to communist Venezuela we wrote about.

At the time, she said on Twitter that “The USA does not want people to realize that another world is possible with justice and love.” Chambers also wrote on Twitter that the delegation hadn’t seen a single homeless person during their trip. No mention that housing might be plentiful because over three million people have fled – about 10% of the population. – READ MORE

