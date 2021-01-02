‘National Teacher Of The Year’: McConnell’s Neighbors Should Attack Him Like Rand Paul’s Neighbor Attacked Him

On Wednesday, a man who was named “National Teacher of the Year” in 2019 by the Council of Chief State School Officers tweeted that the neighbors of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should act like a “true Kentucky hero” the way that the neighbor of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) violently attacked Paul in 2017, leaving him with six broken ribs and necessitating the removal of part of his lung.

Rodney Robinson tweeted, “Who are Mitch McConnell’s neighbors? I’m just saying Rand Paul’s neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. It’s your turn to step up.”

2019 National Teacher of the Year pic.twitter.com/0PQTDxos3v — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 31, 2020

Paul’s wife Kelly Ashby Paul issued a fiery response, tweeting, “I am so disgusted by this I have no words. The 2019 ‘National teacher of the Year’ is celebrating the violent assault on my husband that resulted in 6 broken ribs and part of his lung being removed. This hateful thug is calling for more violence on Sen McConnell.” – READ MORE

