Trump Responds to His Assistant Leaving WH Over ‘Absolutely False’ Remarks About First Family (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is expressing that it’s “too bad” that his personal assistant reportedly spread “absolutely false” information about the First Family amid her departure.

Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, found herself in the spotlight after she apparently “opened up” with reporters after having a “couple drinks” about information regarding the First Family.

Trump closes his pre-Camp David media availability by being totally flummoxed by a question about Colombia and saying he loves his daughter Tiffany pic.twitter.com/iHOKs8BYT4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2019

At an off-the-record dinner on Aug. 17 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Westerhout told the reporters that she believed she had a better relationship with the president than his own daughters, according to Politico.

Additionally, Westerhout reportedly told them that Trump didn’t like taking photos with his daughter Tiffany Trump “because he perceived her as overweight,” Politico reports.

“This was an off-the-record dinner and the media blatantly violated that agreement,” a White House official anonymously told Politico. – READ MORE