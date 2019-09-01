Cat-5 Hurricane Dorian “Strongest In Modern History” To Hit Bahamas

Dorian is now the strongest hurricane in modern records for the Northwestern Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center, with sustained winds of 180 mph, up from 160.

Extreme winds from the eyewall of #Dorian in excess of 180 mph will affect the Abaco Islands during the next few hours. TAKE COVER NOW! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. Move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/mr15oGasxH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded by the National Hurricane Center to a ‘catastrophic’ Category Five, the highest on its five-point scale.

The storm, which has sustained winds of 160 mph, is currently heading towards the Bahamas, while the NHC has also warned of a "life-threatening storm surge and very heavy rainfall" in the Great Abaco Islands located east of southern Florida.