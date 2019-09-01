Debra Messing Says List of All Attendees at Trump’s Hollywood Event Should Be Published

Debra Messing has always been told what to do and when to do it. She has no clue how the real world works.

Debra Messing has called for the names of Hollywood Trump supporters attending an upcoming fundraiser for President Trump to be outed.

How about this? Please “out” the Hollywood Trump-haters who will not work with people they disagree with politically so the rest of us can decide if we want to pay money to be entertained by them or not. That knife cuts both ways.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Messing has been hating on Trump since he was elected. The reboot of her television show Will and Grace did so bad, she probably blamed the poor ratings on the president.