Trump Responds To Democrat Senator Contacting Russian Lobbyist

President Donald Trump expressed shock Thursday night in response to a new report that detailed Democratic Sen. Mark Warner’s (VA) contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch in 2017 who promised him access to the author of the anti-Trump dossier, Christopher Steele.

Trump tweeted: “Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch. Warner did not want a “paper trail” on a “private” meeting (in London) he requested with Steele of fraudulent Dossier fame. All tied into Crooked Hillary.”

In text messages to lobbyist Adam Waldman, Warner expressed his desire for secrecy and specifically said that he did not want to leave a "paper trail."