Limbaugh Torpedoes CNN’s Brownstein, Lemon Over Their Supposed ‘Objective Journalism’

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh took on CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein and CNN Tonight host Don Lemon during his eponymous Thursday show, thrashing Brownstein for condemning criticism of the FBI and Lemon for being “totally blind to any opposing view.”

Taking Lemon first, Limbaugh played a clip of Lemon from Wednesday suggesting that “there should be a network that is devoted to just going through the opening monologues of conservative media and fact-checking them every single night to debunk — I watch and I cannot believe this.”

“No one is fact-checking, everyone is on same page. They load the deck with people who support them. They never have a dissenting voice. It’s really unbelievable, and many Americans believe the bull crap that they’re spewing,” Lemon added.

Wasting no time, Limbaugh lambasted the liberal host’s lunacy, calling it “fascinating” that “[h]ere’s a guy that not only works at a network, but is a guy who is totally blind to any opposing view” and “in fact exactly what he’s accusing us of being.”– READ MORE