Chartered Helicopter out of Las Vegas Goes Down Outside Grand Canyon; Seven On Board

A helicopter chartered out of Las Vegas has crashed near the Grand Canyon, according to police reports.

Seven people were apparently on board. At least three have been reportedly confirmed dead.

This story is developing.

BREAKING: A #LasVegas based tour helicopter has crashed near the #GrandCanyon. Early reports indicate 7 people on board, 3 confirmed dead. Stay with @News3LV for more on this developing story. — Gerard Ramalho (@GerardNews3LV) February 11, 2018

BREAKING: A #LasVegas based tour helicopter has crashed near the #GrandCanyon. Early reports indicate 7 people on board, 3 confirmed dead. Stay with @News3LV for more on this developing story. — Gerard Ramalho (@GerardNews3LV) February 11, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *