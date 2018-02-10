Security
Chartered Helicopter out of Las Vegas Goes Down Outside Grand Canyon; Seven On Board
A helicopter chartered out of Las Vegas has crashed near the Grand Canyon, according to police reports.
Seven people were apparently on board. At least three have been reportedly confirmed dead.
This story is developing.
