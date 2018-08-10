Trump: Reminder, The Only Evidence Of Russian ‘Collusion’ Is By Hillary & The DNC

President Trump’s steady stream of anti-“witch hunt” tweets continued on Thursday, but just before once again calling out the “Rigged Witch Hunt,” he took a moment to remind his followers that the only solid evidence of “collusion” with any Russian-connected intelligence sources involves the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Quoting conservative Graham Ledger of the Daily Ledger, Trump tweeted: “There has been no evidence whatsoever that Donald Trump or the campaign was involved in any kind of collusion to fix the 2016 election. In fact the evidence is the opposite, that Hillary Clinton & the Democrats colluded with the Russians to fix the 2016 election.”

“There has been no evidence whatsoever that Donald Trump or the campaign was involved in any kind of collusion to fix the 2016 election. In fact the evidence is the opposite, that Hillary Clinton & the Democrats colluded with the Russians to fix the 2016 election.” @GrahamLedger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

Ledger is referencing the infamous Steele Dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC, relied on alleged Russian sources for some of its “still unverified” allegations, and was integral in triggering investigations into Trump’s associates and starting the Russian collusion narrative.- READ MORE

The Trump administration has imposed the sanctions in response to the March 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. that the administration blames on the Russian government. On Wednesday, the State Department told Congress that an initial tranche of sanctions will be imposed under a 1991 chemical and biological weapons act.

first set of sanctions targets certain items the US exports to Russia that could have military uses — so-called dual use technologies. These are sensitive goods that normally would go through a case-by-case review before they are exported. With these sanctions, the exports will be presumptively denied. A senior State Department official said there would be carve-outs however.

The US would then require Russia to assure over the next 90 days that it is no longer using chemical or biological weapons and will not do so in the future. Additionally, the criteria in the law call for Russia to allow on-site inspectors to ensure compliance. The official said that if Russia did not meet the demands, the US “will have to consider whether to impose a second tranche of sanctions as specified by the statute.”

While the U.K. has cheered the Trump administration’s actions against Russia, Russia isn’t so enthused. In a tweet Wednesday, a Russian U.N. representative issued a snarky response to the Trump administration.

“The theater of absurd continues,” tweeted Dmitry Polyanskiy. “No proofs, no clues, no logic, no presumption of innocense, just highly-liklies. Only one rule: blame everything on Russia, no matter how absurd and fake it is. Let us welcome the United Sanctions of America!”​ – READ MORE

