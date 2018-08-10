Fox News Host Is Leaving the Network to Join ‘The View’ — Conservatives Will Cheer

She currently co-hosts “Fox & Friends Weekend” — and now Abby Huntsman is leaving her current network to join the cast of “The View” on ABC.

Huntsman will be replacing Sarah Haines, who is leaving “The View” to co-host the third hour of “Good Morning America.” This weekend will be Huntsman’s last with Fox.

Huntsman, who is 32 years old, will be a welcome addition to “The View” for conservatives as she provides a second right-leaning voice to the show.

Meghan McCain is right now the only conservative co-host — and her disagreements with leftist hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar often go viral.

Before the Huntsman announcement, former “View” cohost and “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure told Fox News that she hoped the series would add another conservative voice to join McCain at the table. – READ MORE

Speaking on The View on Tuesday, co-host Meghan McCain ripped co-host Joy Behar for criticizing President Trump’s harsh stance toward Iran, asserting that Behar’s perspective that the United States should trust the Iranian leadership was “insane.”

Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg started by noting Trump said he would sit down with Iranian leaders, “Kind of like he did with Kim Jong Un.” She added, “Now he may want to finish that conversation first because North Korea is still building nukes, according to new reports. So why is he suddenly willing to chat? Could this be more ‘smoke and mirrors?’”

Co-host Sara Haines posited that Trump loves the optics of photo-ops with foreign leaders but is reluctant to “do the work” of following up afterward.- READ MORE

