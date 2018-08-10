Collins says he’ll run for reelection, takes no questions in press appearance

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) said Wednesday that he will continue to seek reelection to the House despite federal prosecutors charging him with securities fraud involving insider trading.

“As I fight to clear my name, rest assured, I will continue to work hard for the people and constituents of the 27th Congressional District of New York, and I will remain on the ballot running for reelection this November,” he said at a brief press appearance, where he also promised he would be exonerated from all charges.

The three-term congressman promised to wage “a vigorous defense” in court and said he looked forward to being “fully vindicated and exonerated,” but did not take questions from reporters following the conference.

"The charges that have been levied against me are meritless and I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name," Republican Rep. Chris Collins says after being charged with insider trading https://t.co/2hyaHiYb70 pic.twitter.com/KSpdT99NgM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 9, 2018

Collins, the first congressman to endorse President Trump, was charged Wednesday with securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements related to his role as a board member of an Australian pharmaceutical company in which he was heavily invested. – READ MORE

