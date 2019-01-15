 

WATCH: Trump Slams Reporter For Asking Him If He Worked For Russia

President Donald Trump slammed a reporter on Monday who asked him if he worked for Russia in response to a recent report from The New York Times that said the FBI investigated Trump for “working on behalf of Russia against American interests.”

“I never worked for Russia,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for a trip to New Orleans.

“And you know that answer better than anybody,” Trump said. “Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax.”

“It’s just a hoax,” Trump added.- READ MORE

 

Staff