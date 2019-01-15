WATCH: Trump Slams Reporter For Asking Him If He Worked For Russia

President Donald Trump slammed a reporter on Monday who asked him if he worked for Russia in response to a recent report from The New York Times that said the FBI investigated Trump for “working on behalf of Russia against American interests.”

President Trump slams a reporter who asks if he worked for Russia: “I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia. … I think it’s a disgrace that you even ask that question.” pic.twitter.com/XJXjLLnI7Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2019

“I never worked for Russia,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for a trip to New Orleans.

“And you know that answer better than anybody,” Trump said. “Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax.”

"It's just a hoax," Trump added.