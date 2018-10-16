TRUMP REFUSES TO PLEDGE THAT HE WON’T SHUT DOWN MUELLER INVESTIGATION (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump refused to pledge that he would not suspend special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during a wide ranging interview with “60 Minutes.”

President Trump on whether he will pledge not to shut down the Mueller investigation: “I don't pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that.” pic.twitter.com/TbSdVITZ3x — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

“Will you pledge — pledge that you will not shut down the Mueller investigation?” “60 minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked Trump, who retorted, “Well, I — I don’t pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation because there was no collusion of any kind.” – READ MORE