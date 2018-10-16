    True Pundit

    TRUMP REFUSES TO PLEDGE THAT HE WON’T SHUT DOWN MUELLER INVESTIGATION (VIDEO)

    President Donald Trump refused to pledge that he would not suspend special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during a wide ranging interview with “60 Minutes.”

    “Will you pledge — pledge that you will not shut down the Mueller investigation?” “60 minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked Trump, who retorted, “Well, I — I don’t pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation because there was no collusion of any kind.” – READ MORE

