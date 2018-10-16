MSNBC’S CRAIG MELVIN MOCKS LIZ WARREN: ‘I MIGHT BE JUST AS NATIVE AMERICAN AS SHE IS’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claims to Native American ancestry on Monday, joking that he “might be just as Native American as she is.”

Warren, the Democratic Sen. from Massachusetts, released the results of a DNA test over the weekend that shows she may be somewhere between .09 and 3 percent Native American. The test showed that she has a Native American ancestor 6 to 10 generations back in her family. – READ MORE