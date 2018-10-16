Husband Wrestles Gun from Wife’s Attacker, Shoots Him Dead

A Husband In Atlanta Is Hospitalized After Wrestling A Gun From His Wife’s Attacker And Shooting Him Dead.

The woman, who was shot in the arm before her husband took control of the gun, is also in the hospital.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that a renter inside a home on Donnebrook Lane began arguing with the man’s wife, then allegedly “threatened to kill her.” Police indicate the suspect shot the woman in the arm before the husband confiscated his gun and shot him.

The suspect "then burst through a window, and died in the backyard."