Trump Reform Denies Green Cards To People Who Expect Taxpayer Aid

The Department Of Homeland Security Has Released Its Draft Regulation To Bar The Legal Immigration Of People Who Are Likely To Rely On Taxpayer-funded Aid Programs, Including Medical Care, Pensions, And Anti-poverty Aid.

The regulation is based on long-standing law, and could begin operating early next year.

Overall, the regulation is expected to sharply cut the taxpayers’ cost of supporting the roughly 1.1 million legal migrants who are given green cards each year. Over time, it may also reduce the inflow of unskilled labor, helping nudge up wages for unskilled Americans and prior immigrants.

The regulation uses existing law, so migration advocates may not be able to stop it via lawsuits unless President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election. However, business groups likely will lobby Congress to override the regulation.

The rule likely will trim the fast-growing inflow of elderly migrants, such as the retired parents of recent immigrants. It could also block the arrival of many ailing or poor chain-migrants, such as the siblings of unskilled immigrants, but it is not likely to reduce the overall chain-migration inflow because the chain-migration waiting-line of 4 million people includes many people who are not poor, ill or unskilled. – READ MORE