Kavanaugh Accuser’s Friend ‘Does Not Know’ Supreme Court Nominee, Has ‘No Recollection’ Of Party

Leland Ingham Keyser is said to be the fourth witness named in accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) which alleges that Keyser was the only female guest in attendance at a house party 35 years ago where Ford says a teenaged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. The Senate Judiciary Committee contacted Keyser earlier this week after learning of her identity.

Late Saturday evening, Keyser issued a statement to the committee through her own attorney, Howard Walsh, claiming that she has never met Kavanaugh and that she certainly didn’t attend any parties with him.

“Simply put,” Walsh told media Saturday, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”

Walsh went on to acknowledge that Keyser is a "lifelong friend" of Dr. Ford.