Soldier returns from Florence relief effort to find NC home burglarized

A North Carolina Army medic, who was put on state active duty to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts, returned home Friday to find that he’d been robbed.

National Guardsman Luis Ocampo was working in the low-lying riverfront city of New Bern for 10 days after it was battered by strong winds and high floodwaters of the fearsome storm.

Ocampo returned to his Charlotte home on Friday. But when he did, he discovered that it wasn’t just Mother Nature with a cruel streak. His home had been burglarized. A large TV, gaming system and a laptop were among the stolen items.

Ocampo said food was also stolen, pilfered from his fridge.