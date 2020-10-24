Trump refers to ‘coyotes’ during illegal immigration segment at debate — and Twitter ‘blue check marks’ dazzle with their ignorance

‘How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!’

Leftists love to call President Donald Trump names, particularly with regard to his cognitive abilities. Idiot, stupid, moron — yup, that’s the leader of the free world, they say.

But during Thursday night’s debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump apparently really stepped in it when he referred to “coyotes” — i.e., human smugglers — who illegally bring children across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes” The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

Coyotes, dawg? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2020

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

“How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!” she responded, dumbfounded. “Lord—–stop talking.”

Why? Well, some pretty prominent Trump-haters on Twitter lost their minds — no jokes, please — because they actually appeared to believe Trump was talking about the furry, walks-on-all-fours, looks-like-a-wolf coyotes. – READ MORE

