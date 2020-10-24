Biden Claims Son Never Profited From China Deals; Records Say Otherwise

Joe Biden during the presidential debate on Thursday denied that his son Hunter Biden profited from business deals with China, a claim that conflicts with financial documents, assessments of Chinese corporate records, and banking information released by Senate investigators.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about—what are you talking about, China,” Biden said. “I have not had, the only guy that made money from China is this guy . He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

Biden’s claims contradict corporate records and other documents indicating that his son Hunter Biden has received between several hundred thousand dollars and up to millions of dollars from China-based investments and ventures in the years during and after Joe Biden’s vice presidential tenure.

Hunter Biden currently owns a 10 percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm that is co-owned by the Bank of China, a state-controlled commercial bank, according to corporate records.- READ MORE

