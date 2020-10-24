Big Mistake? Biden Says He’ll ‘Transition’ From Oil Industry, Twitter Explodes: ‘Might Have Sealed The Deal’

During Thursday night’s presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden stepped onto a political landmine that will certainly cost him with working class Americans when he pledged to “transition” from the oil industry throughout his administration.

“Would he close down the oil industry?” Trump asked. “Would you close down the oil industry?”

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden responded.

“That’s a big statement,” Trump shot back.

“It is a big statement, because … the oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden emphasized, later adding: “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time, over time. And I’d stop giving to the oil industry — I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to oil industry?”

“We actually do give it to solar and wind, and that’s maybe the biggest statement in terms of business … because basically what he’s saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma?” Trump concluded.- READ MORE

