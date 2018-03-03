Trump quietly asked John Kelly for help to oust Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

President Trump is quietly angling to have his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, removed from their roles at the White House, according to a report Thursday.

Trump has grown frustrated with Kushner as he deals with lingering issues related to his business ties, sources told the New York Times.

Although Trump has advised his daughter and son-in-law to keep their administration positions, he has privately asked White House chief of staff John Kelly for assistance in ousting them from the White House.

Kushner has come under fire this week after a report was published that his family business took million of dollars in loans from two companies that participated in White House meetings. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *