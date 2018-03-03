Politics TV
‘Trump Is a Chaos Kind of Guy’: Watters Says POTUS Thrives on Drama (VIDEO)
Is the Trump White House in chaos?
That’s what many in the media are suggesting after a busy week that saw White House communications director Hope Hicks step down and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner have his interim security clearance downgraded.
There have also been reports that Kushner and Ivanka Trump are feuding with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster could be the next high-level official to go.
On “The Five” on Friday, Jesse Watters said it’s no surprise that there’s drama at the White House, and, despite that, the Trump administration is still getting things accomplished. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Many in the media are suggesting the Trump White House is in chaos after a busy week that saw White House communications director Hope Hicks step down and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner have his interim security clearance downgraded.