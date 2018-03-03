‘Trump Is a Chaos Kind of Guy’: Watters Says POTUS Thrives on Drama (VIDEO)

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Is the Trump White House in chaos?

That’s what many in the media are suggesting after a busy week that saw White House communications director Hope Hicks step down and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner have his interim security clearance downgraded.

There have also been reports that Kushner and Ivanka Trump are feuding with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster could be the next high-level official to go.

On “The Five” on Friday, Jesse Watters said it’s no surprise that there’s drama at the White House, and, despite that, the Trump administration is still getting things accomplished. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *