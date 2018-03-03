Politics TV
Billy Graham’s Sister Spilled What Trump Told Her Backstage – The Audience Lost It (VIDEO)
Billy Graham’s sister Jean Graham told a humorous story about President Donald Trump during the reverend’s funeral Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Graham started on a personal note, telling the audience, “You are here because you love him. But you don’t love him like I do. And you haven’t loved him as long as I have.”
Then she recalled, “When the president saw me today, he said, ‘My goodness, your family has good genes.’”
Graham, turning to Trump in the audience, said, “Well, you didn’t know that my name is Jean.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Billy Graham's sister Jean Graham told a humorous story about President Donald Trump during the reverend's funeral Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Graham started on a personal note, telling the a
The Daily Caller