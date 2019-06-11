Trump Put Politics Aside to Wish ‘Tough’ Nadler Well During His Brief Hospitalization: Report

President Donald Trump set aside his differences with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to wish him well during his hospitalization in May.

According to a report by Yahoo News, the lawmaker and president are long-time rivals, with their first disagreement happening in the 1980s over a real estate project. However, that was forgotten in May when Nadler fainted during an event.

While Nadler simply suffered from dehydration, the “hospital was just a precaution,” said one Nadler staffer to Yahoo News. They also shared details of the phone call, which Trump made from Air Force One.

Trump told Nadler that he had seen him while watching television and that he was “tough.” While they did not discuss politics during the call, the president asked Nadler if there was anything he could do for the lawmaker.

As IJR Red previously reported, the House Judiciary chair has often criticized the president and even pushed for impeachment. Responding to a recent question on impeachment, Nadler made his intentions clear.