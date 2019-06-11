Joe Biden Plans to Mention Trump 76 Times in Iowa Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden will mention President Donald Trump 76 times in his speech on Tuesday, according to advance text leaked to the establishment media.

Axios reporter Mike Allen revealed the number of times that Biden will mention Trump in his speech in which he plans to attack the president’s character and policies.

The establishment media is driving Biden’s message even before Trump gets to Iowa where both men will be participating in campaign activities, thanks to the leaked copy of the speech this morning. – READ MORE