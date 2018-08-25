Trump pushes Sessions to control DOJ: ‘Come on Jeff, you can do it’

President Trump turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s words back on him Friday morning, urging him to take control of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Trump tweeted.

Trump earlier this week told Fox News that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this week.

He went on to say he only gave Sessions the attorney general job to reward his loyalty and asked, “What kind of a man is this?” – READ MORE

President Trump is “very likely” to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after November’s midterm elections, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Bloomberg News.

Graham told Bloomberg that Trump is “entitled to an attorney general he has faith in” but warned Trump against firing Sessions ahead of the midterms, saying it would “create havoc.”

“I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Graham said. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president.”

Graham’s comments came after Trump criticized Sessions during an interview with “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that aired Thursday morning. Trump said he put in “an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions.” – READ MORE