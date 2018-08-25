Gingrich: ‘Tibbetts Could Be More Important Person Than Manafort’ in Fall

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said slain Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be a more important figure than convicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for midterm voters this year.

“I think the (political) left has to bear the burden of being the party that is tolerating Americans being killed by people who are here illegally,” Gingrich said.