Gingrich: ‘Tibbetts Could Be More Important Person Than Manafort’ in Fall
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said slain Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be a more important figure than convicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for midterm voters this year.
“I think the (political) left has to bear the burden of being the party that is tolerating Americans being killed by people who are here illegally,” Gingrich said.
Gingrich said Manafort, though convicted by a northern Virginia jury of several white-collar counts, did not see Trump implicated in his case.
"I think that Mollie Tibbetts could be a more important person in September and October than Paul Manafort ever dreamed of," Gingrich said.
The MSNBC guest who made insensitive comments about the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts apologized and then deleted her Twitter account.
Fordham University professor and MSNBC guest Christina Greer downplayed the significance of Tibbetts’ death on Tuesday, calling Tibbetts just “a girl in Iowa” who “Fox News is talking about.”
Twitter did not respond kindly to Greer’s half-apology and her tweet received nearly 3,000 responses.
Now, searches for Greer's Twitter handle are met with an error: "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" Greer appears to have deleted her account entirely after the intense backlash for her comments about Tibbetts.