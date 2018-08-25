Steve King: ‘Importing Millions’ of Young Men from Central America ‘Means Death for Americans’

Following the revelations of the Mollie Tibbetts Iowa murder case — where the 20-year-old young woman was allegedly stabbed to death by an illegal alien from Mexico — King posted online a statement in which he indicates that the United States will only become more violent as more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants, mostly from Central and South America, continue being imported to the country every year.

In the last decade, alone, the U.S. has imported more than ten million foreign nationals, primarily from Mexico and Central America, as Breitbart News reported.

“9 of the 10 most violent countries in the world & 16 of top 20 are south of the Rio Grand,” King wrote online. “81% who cross border illegally are young men. Young men in every society are most violent segment. Importing millions of this demographic means death for Americans.”

9 of the 10 most violent countries in the world & 16 of top 20 are south of the Rio Grand. 81% who cross border illegally are young men. Young men in every society are most violent segment. Importing millions of this demographic means death for Americans. https://t.co/Co6T8925ms pic.twitter.com/uWzCJGvAif — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) August 23, 2018

Most recently, Breitbart News has extensively reported on the federal prison population of foreigners. Criminal foreigners in federal prison cost American taxpayers about $1.4 billion every year. Likewise, mass immigration to the U.S. from primarily Central America has led to a booming foreign incarcerated population from the region. – READ MORE

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner Dane Lang originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.

Today, though, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card. – READ MORE