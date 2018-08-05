SWAT Brings Out The Big Guns When Anti-ICE Protesters Try Blockading Federal Building

The latest gambit of this sort occurred this week in the Denver area as protesters set up camp on Sunday along the public sidewalk in front of the Centennial ICE facility in Aurora, Colorado, only to see their efforts busted up by police on Thursday, according to The Hill.

The Denver Post reported that a SWAT team with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene late Thursday afternoon and began the process of detaching the protesters from each other and taking them into custody.

Armed with riot gear, rifles and power tools, the sheriff’s office SWAT team used those power tools to carefully cut through the cylinders and chains to separate the protesters that had stretched themselves across the entrance/exit of the facility, preventing anyone from coming or going in a vehicle, according to KDVR.

At least eight individuals were arrested once all was said and done, presumably the eight people who had formed the dual human chains that blocked off the facility’s parking lot.- READ MORE

