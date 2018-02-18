Trump pushes back against ‘Fake News Media’ coverage of Russian meddling

President Trump pushed back Saturday against coverage by what he called the “Fake News Media” on revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 election — saying the meddling began well before he ran for office and citing a Facebook official who said swaying the election was not Russia’s main goal.

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election, in a case brought by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller that detailed a plot to “sow discord in the U.S. political system.”

Funny how the Fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for President. Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I didn’t know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

On Twitter, Trump cited parts of the indictment that said the Russian-based Internet Research Agency started work in 2014 — which he noted was long before he announced his run for the presidency in June 2015. – READ MORE

