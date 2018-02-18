Republicans say Obama ‘failed to act’ on Russian threat, after indictment

Some Republicans are claiming the new FBI federal indictments in the Russia probe prove that the Obama administration “failed to act” on the intelligence that Moscow’s meddling in U.S. elections began in 2014

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., now chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, pointed out Friday that the committee has investigated Russian “influence” on campaigns for “many years.” He said he’s warned others about such threats since 2014, when he was a rank-and-file member of the committee.

“Although the Obama administration failed to act on the committee’s warnings, it’s gratifying to see that Russian agents involved in these operations have now been identified and indicted,” said Nunes. He argued in April 2016 that the United States’ failing to predict Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions was “the biggest intelligence failure that we’ve had since 9/11.”

Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, now a Fox News contributor, suggested Saturday that the indictment shows that at least two top Obama administration intelligence officials — CIA Director John Brennan and National Intelligence Director James Clapper — “weren’t on top” of the Russia threat. – READ MORE

