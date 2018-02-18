Anti-Gun News Outlets Push False Claim That Florida Shooter Was ‘Trained’ By The NRA

The rampage, in which Cruz used an AR-15, sparked a typical debate over gun rights, with Democrats and liberals calling for increased gun control. Part of the strategy has been to link Cruz to the National Rifle Association, the largest gun lobby in the U.S.

The Daily News cited an Associated Press report in its misleading article, but without providing additional context that undercuts the idea that Cruz was “trained” by the NRA.

The Florida shooting suspect was on an NRA-funded school rifle team https://t.co/6pZqrtZMRD An early look at Saturday's front… pic.twitter.com/kqi7fd6G9J — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 17, 2018

Instead, Cruz was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program at Stoneman Douglas High School, where Wednesday’s shooting took place. JROTC programs operate in more than 1,700 high schools across the U.S. and are sponsored by the U.S. Army rather than the NRA.

The Daily News report, and others published by left-leaning news outlets, also avoids mentioning the FBI’s admission on Friday that the bureau failed to act on a tip last month from someone who said that Cruz had expressed a “desire to kill people.” – READ MORE

