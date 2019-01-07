Trump Pulls Quotes From Clinton and Obama to Remind Democrats ‘Walls Work’

President Donald Trump is using every resource he has to convince Democrats to turn over wall funding to end the partial government shutdown — including quotes from former President Barack Obama and 2016 presidential runner-up Hillary Clinton.

For over two weeks, the United States government has been partially shut down due to a lapse in funding. The negotiations to reopen the government have rested on one key detail: funding for a border wall.

Pulling old quotes from Obama and Clinton, Trump took to Twitter to make another call for Democrats to consider funding the wall:

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked…” Barrack Obama, 2005. I voted, when I was a Senator, to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in…” Hillary Clinton, 2015. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

