Dems refuse to work with Trump on border security, but just attempted to promote abortion overseas

House Democrats remain steadfast in their refusal to work with President Donald Trump on border security, insisting not a single taxpayer dollar should be used to fund Trump’s proposed border wall. The brutal fight has led to a partial government shutdown now entering its third week.

However, Democrats displayed willingness last week — in their first piece of proposed legislation as the majority party in the House — to use taxpayer dollars to support a more sinister cause: overseas abortions.

In a bill supposedly meant to end the government stalemate, Democrats included language that would repeal a provision meant to prevent U.S. aid dollars from funding abortion overseas.

The Washington Examiner reported: The spending bill would repeal a provision instituted by President Trump that requires foreign nongovernmental organizations to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” The provision, formally known as the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy, was once called the Mexico City Policy, known by critics as the “global gag rule.”

The bill also would increase funding by $5 million for the United Nations Population Fund, to $37.5 million. Anti-abortion organizations oppose the program because they say it participates in coercive abortions and involuntary sterilizations. – READ MORE