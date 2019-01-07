Chuck Schumer Says He’s Had ‘Enough’ of Trump Border Wall Memes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-ny) Did Not See The Humor In The Game Of Thrones Memes President Donald Trump Used To Announce His Plans To Build A Wall Along The U.s. Southern Border, Telling Him He Had “enough.”

“Enough with the memes,” the New York Democrat senator tweeted in response to Trump’s wall meme. “Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.”

Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government. https://t.co/7cW20gFriH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2019