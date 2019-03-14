Chris Matthews Fawns Over Beto O’Rourke Vanity Fair Cover: ‘That’s the Image You Want’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews on Wednesday fawned over the latest cover of Vanity Fair, which features a profile piece on former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke (D.).

In the piece, O’Rouke says he feels called to run for president in 2020.

Matthews displayed the cover of the magazine and claimed it was the “best kiss I’ve seen for a candidate in a long time.”

“I always say the candidate wins who’s got the sun in his face, who looks like sunny, optimistic, not the indoor bureaucrat sitting at some desk somewhere,” Matthews said. “That’s the image you want.”

This isn't the first time Matthews has gushed about a Democratic presidential candidate. Back in 2008, Matthews said he "felt this thrill" going up his leg whenever then-presidential candidate Barack Obama gave speeches.