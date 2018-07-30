Trump promotes Cohen tweet on Russia meeting ‘nonsense’

President Trump early Sunday resurfaced an old tweet from Michael Cohen in which his former personal attorney praises Donald Trump Jr. for his transparency regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

The president asked on Twitter whether the media would “ever report on this tweet from Michael?”

Do you think the Fake News Media will ever report on this tweet from Michael? https://t.co/kXLCKZO5Fr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

“So proud of @DonaldJTrumpJr for being open, honest and transparent to the American people. This nonsense needs to stop!” Cohen tweeted on July 11, 2017, the same day Trump Jr. shared emails about the meeting to pre-empt a New York Times report.

The president’s tweet on Sunday comes as he wages a credibility battle with Cohen, who reportedly claims he had prior knowledge of the meeting between his son and a Kremlin-connected lawyer. – READ MORE

Senator Lindsey Graham warned on Fox News today that he doesn’t exactly trust Michael Cohen right now.

Graham spoke this morning with Maria Bartiromo, who asked about Cohen and noted the claim from Rudy Giuliani that the tape out already has been “played with.”

“The one thing about Michael Cohen,” Graham said, “is I’ve never seen a lawyer behave this way in my entire life… When it comes to Michael Cohen, you should be very suspicious of anything he says. He’s on the hot seat, he’s looking at going to jail, so people like him are subject to making things up.” – READ MORE

