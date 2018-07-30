Waters on Trump-Cohen tapes: ‘It’s all going to come out in the wash’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she hopes President Trump‘s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will continue to release audio recordings of conversations he had with Trump because, she said, the tapes could reveal more about “this president, his schemes, his lying, his payoffs.”

“They can lie all they want to,” she told MSNBC. “It’s all going to come out in the wash.”

“I am convinced that in the final analysis they are not going to be able to be successful with the kind of lying that they are doing,” Waters continued. “It is obvious. I hope that the other tapes that are in possession of Mr. Cohen will be revealed and we’ll find out more about this president, his schemes, his lying, his payoffs.”

Audio recordings made by Cohen of his private conversations with the president came to light last week after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, who is also a columnist for The Hill, released the tapes to CNN. CNN aired the recordings, setting off a firestorm among the Trump camp. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called into Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel to discuss the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and his then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Per “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani told Fox News “somebody played around” with the tape.

The former New York mayor said on the show it has been “determined” the video was “tampered with” to “obscure” something from the tape that would hurt Cohen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1