Gary Johnson eyeing Senate bid

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is considering mounting a bid for the Senate in New Mexico, a consultant for the former governor told The Associated Press.

Consultant Ron Nielson said that Johnson is “strongly considering” a run for the Senate on the Libertarian ticket if party’s current candidate, Aubrey Dunn, drops out of the race.

“He is weighing it over right now,” he said. “He doesn’t want to get into a race he can’t win.”

Dunn’s son, Blair Dunn, told the AP that his father was planning to exit the Senate race in New Mexico, and that more details on the decision would come on Monday.  – READ MORE

 

