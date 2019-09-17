Trump promises ‘substantial’ middle-class tax cut in Baltimore speech to GOP lawmakers

President Trump told Republican lawmakers Thursday that “sometime this year,” he will announce a “substantial tax cut for middle-income folks who work so hard.”

“We are working on a tax cut for the middle-income people that is going to be very, very inspirational,” the president told House Republicans at their annual retreat in Baltimore. “It’s going to be something that — I think it’s what everyone’s really looking for.”

Thursday’s visit marked Trump’s first trip to Baltimore since insulting the city in a series of July tweets, calling it as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Protesters gathered outside the Marriott hotel on the Baltimore waterfront with a giant inflatable rat adorned with yellow hair and a red tie in tow. Demonstrators held signs that read “Welcome rat king” and “Trump and the GOP are the real rats.”

Inside the hotel, the president spoke to a friendly audience of legislators whose political futures are closely tied to how well he performs in next year’s election. They greeted Trump with a chant of “four more years” and gave him a standing ovation when he promised to uphold the right to keep and bear arms. – READ MORE