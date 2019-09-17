A teen reportedly wanted to shoot ‘400 people for fun’ at her old school. Then police discovered an AK-47 at her home.

Authorities arrested Alexis Wilson, 18, after she reportedly voiced interest in carrying out a mass killing at her former high school. She was charged Monday with a felony for making a terroristic threat against the school.

Law enforcement also uncovered an AK-47, six magazines, and a 12-gauge shotgun in her bedroom after executing a search on the home.

Wilson, an employee at Pizza Inn in McAlester, Oklahoma, told a co-worker on Sunday that she purchased a brand-new weapon: an AK-47.

Wilson boasted about the weapon and allegedly told the co-worker how much she resented her former high school peers at McAlester High School. Wilson reportedly added that she wanted to “shoot 400 people for fun.”

The unidentified co-worker reported the exchange to their boss, who called local police.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told KTUL-TV that the department takes threats seriously. – READ MORE