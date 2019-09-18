Police Finally Arrest Democratic Mega-Donor Ed Buck, After Years of Ignoring Deaths Linked to ‘Violent Sexual Predator’

A US businessman has been described as a “violent, dangerous sexual predator” after a man nearly died in his West Hollywood home, following two identical deaths.

Ed Buck, a prominent Democratic donor, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with battery causing serious injury, after years of accusations that he preys on homosexual black men.

He is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man with methamphetamine, according to court documents in the latest charge.

The man survived the overdose but two gay black men have died in similar circumstances in Mr Buck’s apartment.

Gemmel Moore, 26, died of a methamphetamine overdose in the building in July 2017 and Timothy Dean, 55, died in the same way in January 2019.

Prosecutors declined to file charges in 2017 over Moore’s death, citing a lack of evidence.

Officials now argue, in court filings, that Buck targets vulnerable men and invite them to his home.

“Buck is clearly a predator with no regard for human life,” prosecutors said.

“His behaviour is malicious and beyond reckless.

“His fetish led to the grooming and eventual death of Gemmel Moore. Undeterred, defendant Buck then engaged in the exact same behaviour with Timothy Dean, leading to his untimely death. Shockingly, defendant Buck continued his path of destruction, nearly causing another fatal incident.

“His deadly behaviour has not stopped.”

