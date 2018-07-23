Trump privately frustrated over lack of progress with North Korea: report

President Trump is reportedly growing frustrated because efforts with North Korea are not progressing as quickly as he would like.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump has requested daily status updates on talks with North Korea and is eager for next steps on the end of the country’s nuclear program.

But he’s been left frustrated as North Korean officials have canceled meetings with U.S. representatives, and failed to stay in communication, according to The Post.

North Korea has also reportedly stepped up its fuel production for nuclear missiles, despite committing to denuclearization. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1