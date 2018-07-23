Mark Levin: ‘Progressivism Is A Form Of Tyranny’

Fox News and CRTV host Mark Levin analyzed the recent controversy surrounding actor Mark Duplass, who, if you recall, tweeted out a message praising Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, before deleting and apologizing. The left viciously attacked the Hollywood insider for daring to suggest a conservative was reasonable.

Levin expressed shock at conservatives’ surprised reaction to the incident, insisting that “progressivism is a form of tyranny.”

Levin also broke down how the Left uses these incidents to attack individualism and free thought.

“They embrace this statism, this utopianism, and so the individual has to be beaten to a pulp,” he said. “Anybody with an independent thought or contrary thought has to be smeared.”

“I’m kind of shocked that people are surprised by this. Fundamentally, they do not understand progressivism. Progressivism is a form of tyranny, I talk about it all the time, with a totalitarian mindset,” he added. – READ MORE

