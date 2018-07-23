True Pundit

WATCH: John Kerry Accuses Trump Of ‘Kowtowing’ To Putin, Calls Meeting A ‘Disgrace’

Posted on by
Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Obama Administration Secretary of State John Kerry lashed out at President Donald Trump for “kowtowing” to Russian president Vladimir Putin, calling the two leaders’ meeting, “disgraceful.”

“I found it to be one of the most disgraceful remarkable moments of kowtowing to a foreign leader by an American president that anyone has ever witnessed,” Kerry told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan.

“It wasn’t just that it was a kind of surrender. This is dangerous. The president stood there and did not defend our country. He stood there and did not defend the truth,” Kerry added.- READ MORE

 

