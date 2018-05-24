True Pundit

With Sylvester Stallone in Oval Office, Trump posthumously pardons Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion

Posted on
President Trump on Thursday granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion.

Trump had been urged to do so by “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone. Johnson was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of transporting a woman across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

This is a developing story.

Trump posthumously pardons Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion

President Trump on Thursday granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion, after being urged to do so by “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone.

