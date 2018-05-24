Politics Sports
With Sylvester Stallone in Oval Office, Trump posthumously pardons Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion
President Trump on Thursday granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion.
Trump had been urged to do so by “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone. Johnson was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of transporting a woman across state lines for “immoral” purposes.
President Trump with @TheSlyStallone, @LennoxLewis and @BronzeBomber in the Oval Office for posthumous pardon of boxer Jack Johnson. pic.twitter.com/73USHFzW3J
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) May 24, 2018

