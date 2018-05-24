With Sylvester Stallone in Oval Office, Trump posthumously pardons Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion

President Trump on Thursday granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion.

Trump had been urged to do so by “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone. Johnson was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of transporting a woman across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

President Trump with @TheSlyStallone, @LennoxLewis and @BronzeBomber in the Oval Office for posthumous pardon of boxer Jack Johnson. pic.twitter.com/73USHFzW3J — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) May 24, 2018

This is a developing story.

