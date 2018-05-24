Trump says U.S. military ‘ready if necessary’ after cancellation of North Korea summit

President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which was set to take place June 12 in Singapore, and said the American military is prepared to act if there’s any fallout.

Trump said the military “is ready if necessary” to respond to any provocation by North Korea in the wake of the cancellation.

“I’ve spoken to (Defense Secretary) General Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently, as you all know, is ready if necessary,” he said.

Trump also said he has consulted with allies Japan and South Korea, which he said are both prepared should Kim commit a “reckless or foolish act” after the president pulled out of the summit. Trump called the cancellation a “tremendous setback” for peace and denuclearization.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to Kim and released earlier by the White House, Trump blamed the cancellation on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement by the North Koreans. – READ MORE

