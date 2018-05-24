Politics Security
FBI Releases Bureau’s Jeffrey Epstein Files Online: Detail Sexual Battery & Child Prostitution Probes & More
The FBI tweeted out a link to its files on Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.
Epstein is a controversial figure and friend of the Clinton family, alleged to run the sexual “Lolita Express” to his private island.
The FBI’s release includes heavily redacted pages and also a large number of deleted pages, among other unredacted documents.
The Doc links are below:
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 01 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 02 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 03 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 04 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 05 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 06 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 07 of 08
File Jeffrey Epstein Part 08 of 08
This story is developing.