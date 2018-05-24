FBI Releases Bureau’s Jeffrey Epstein Files Online: Detail Sexual Battery & Child Prostitution Probes & More

The FBI tweeted out a link to its files on Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.

Epstein is a controversial figure and friend of the Clinton family, alleged to run the sexual “Lolita Express” to his private island.

The FBI’s release includes heavily redacted pages and also a large number of deleted pages, among other unredacted documents.

The Doc links are below:

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 01 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 02 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 03 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 04 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 05 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 06 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 07 of 08

File Jeffrey Epstein Part 08 of 08

This story is developing.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1